The Lewisport City Council met in a brief council meeting last Thursday evening in the old library room attached to City Hall. A very light agenda greeted council members. The main item on the agenda was approving a Kentucky Infrastructure Authority lease agreement resolution for the purchase of two trucks for the city. The resolution lease agreement totals $88,000 for the purchase of one truck for the police department, and one truck for public works. At this time the make and model of the trucks are to be determined.