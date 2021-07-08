Cancel
Heinz Ketchup calls on the world to address, finally, the hot dog-to-bun disparity

By Kelly Kazek
southernthing.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've all been there – two wieners left in the pack but the buns are all gone. What do we do? We put the wiener in a folded slice of bread, that's what. It is hardly a satisfactory solution. But it happens every time. Why? Because bun makers put eight...

Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
Food & Drinksourcommunitynow.com

The Real Reason Why Hot Dog Wieners and Buns Aren't Sold in Equal Numbers

The greatest food mystery is finally solved. Every summer, people all over the United States flock to the grill for some delicious all-American hot dogs. However, we're always left disappointed when we finish cooking and there are always two bun-less hot dogs left in the package. Why do hot dog weiners come in packs of 10 while the buns only come in packs of eight? A new petition is demanding answers and the key may lie in a little bit of history.
Food & DrinksKCTV 5

Heinz starts petition to put same number of hot dogs and buns in packages

(Meredith) -- It's a question that has stumped people for years: Why are hot dogs sold in packages of ten, while buns are sold in packs of eight?. Heinz launched an online petition to help solve this food packaging dilemma once and for all. The condiment maker is demanding that food companies finally start selling hot dogs and buns in equal quantities.
Food & DrinksPosted by
98.1 KHAK

Why Aren’t Hot Dogs and Buns Sold In The Same Amount?

I'll admit it. I have sometimes wondered why the hot dog to bun ration issue can't seem to be hammered out. Why can I buy hot dogs in a package of 10, but buns only come in packages of 8? Is it some sort of bun buying scam by bread makers? Are they trying to get me to buy more unneeded buns? What then do I do with the six I have left over? If these are some of the questions that plague your mind while grocery shopping, I have some good news. The Heinz Company is using their clout in the condiment industry to say, enough is enough!
Food & DrinksPosted by
Cars 108

Heinz Starts Petition to Fix a Major Hot Dog & Bun Flaw

Things that get ya thinking....Why isn't the day after the Super Bowl a holiday? What's really behind the fence at Area 51? Who is DB Cooper? Ranked among some of the greatest modern day mysteries is one that has seriously been grinding my gears forever....and it may finally be resolved.
Rockford, ILPosted by
Q985

Mrs. Fisher’s Chips Is the New Star of Netflix’s ‘Fear Street’

Here's a fact; JB Love and I are major chickens and cannot handle 'scary' things. Haunted tours or ghost hunting would make us lose control of our bodily functions and watching horror shows or movies will lead to our sleep being interrupted by nightmares. (Feel free to make fun of us now). That being said, we have not watched 'Fear Street' on Netflix, although now I may want to start.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Oscar Mayer to the rescue: Franks maker helps solve hot dog 'bunundrum' that fueled Heinz petition

Hot dog lovers have spoken and now Kraft Heinz has found a solution to the annoying hot dog-to-buns ratio dilemma. With 10 hot dogs a pack and eight buns a bag, something just didn’t add up, which is why the Pittsburgh-based food processing company launched The Heinz Hot Dog Pact earlier this month. The petition called on “Big Bun and Big Wiener companies to find the answer to this hot dog packaging mismatch, once and for all.” It has since received 28,393 signatures, nearing it’s goal of 35,000.
San Marcos, TXSan Marcos Daily Record

River Dawgs owner feels call to dish out delicious hot dogs

Editor’s Note: This story is a part of the Daily Record’s weekly Foodie Friday feature. The Daily Record is highlighting food trucks and stands in and around San Marcos this month. Know a food truck we should highlight this month? Email ncastillo@sanmarcosrecord.com. James Ramsey never thought he’d set up shop...

