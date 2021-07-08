Alicia Keys' New Film Is Sparking Backlash For A Surprising Reason

When it comes down to it, you can complete your summer wardrobe with 10 versatile dresses and pants, but it's always nice to have a few statement pieces thrown in the mix. During a game of golf on Friday, Alicia Keys broke out a pair of Zimmerman Linen Poppy Flare Pants with a yellow floral print, and everything about this outfit has earned a perfect score, if you ask us. "Bet y'all didn't know I was nice on the golf course🏌🏽‍♀️⛳️😂," she captioned an Instagram post where she posed with a club on the green. "OK, ok nice could be an overstatement but you feel me."