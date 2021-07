California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,724,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,033 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 0.8% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $569,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.