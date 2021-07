If you’re anything like us, you’re a big fan of hikes and hiking. This usually means that we search for trails of varying difficulty, from short-and-sweet to long-and-strenuous, there is absolutely no shortage at all of great hiking trails throughout the Hoosier State. Amazingly, there are more than 4,200 miles of trails from which to choose; many of them are brief and simple, but what about the ones that tend to get a little less love, like the ultra-long ones? Today, we’re going to look at some of the best long hikes in Indiana that span for 25 miles or more. Take a weekend, or a week (or even longer), and conquer these long trails as soon as you’re able to!