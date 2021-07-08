Cancel
Illinois State

State police plans special patrols for July

By The Telegraph
Telegraph
 13 days ago

COLLINSVILLE — Illinois State Police District 11 has announced it will conduct a number of patrols and safety check for St. Clair and Madison counties during July. Occupant Restraint Enforcement patrols — Allows the ISP to target an area with saturation patrols that focus on traffic violations and related compliance with safety belt and child safety seat laws. Safety belt enforcement zones will also be set up to ensure the driver and passengers are buckled up.

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 1

