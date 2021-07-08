COVID testing swab manufacturer furloughs Pittsfield workers as demand falls
The Maine company that’s one of the world’s two major producers of COVID-19 testing swabs is extending a furlough of 180 employees as demand for the swabs has slipped. Puritan Medical Products furloughed the employees at its North Main Street plant in Pittsfield last month, and it will last for three more weeks as the company finalizes new orders from the federal government, Puritan spokesperson Virginia Templet said.bangordailynews.com
