Research shows vaccines work against delta variant

By The Associated Press
Bangor Daily News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — New research from France adds to evidence that COVID-19 vaccines offer strong protection against the delta variant that is spreading rapidly around the world and accounts for most U.S. infections. The delta variant is surging through populations with low vaccination rates. Researchers from France’s Pasteur Institute reported...

