What is pro golfer Angel Cabrera’s net worth?

By Jennifer Roback
The US Sun
The US Sun
 13 days ago
BEING a golfer can pay off big time.

Instead of making headlines for golfing, Angel Cabrera is in the news following his conviction.

Angel Cabrera is a professional golfer Credit: EPA

What is pro golfer Angel Cabrera's net worth?

The 51-year-old professional golfer has an estimated net worth of $15 million according to Celebrity Net Worth

His wealth comes from his successful career as a professional athlete.

Currently a member of the European Tour and PGA Tour, Cabrera is a two-time major champion after winning the 2007 U.S. Open and the 2009 Masters.

Cabrera beat both Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk by one shot to win his first major championship.

Known for his unique "waddling gait," Cabrera has been golfing since he was 16.

Cabrera has competed in an estimated 150 PGA events, and along with Woods, became the only active PGA Tour member to have won both the US Open and the Masters as of 2009.

Cabrera has won two major championships on the PGA tour Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Why was Angel Cabrera arrested?

In January 2021, Cabrera was arrested in Rio de Janeiro and faced charges of assault, theft, illegal intimidation and repeated disrespect to authorities.

Cabrera was accused of threatening and harassing his former partner, Cecilia Torres Mana, from 2016-2018.

He was later found guilty of the chargers on June 8, 2021.

Cabrera was sentenced to two year in jail for the assault.

But his legal situation is more complicated than that, two other former partners also accused him of assault, and in July 2020, he traveled to the United States without seeking permission.

"His situation is much more complex than this, he has other charges for which there are arrest warrants, too. There are other victims," prosecutor Laura Battistelli told TV channel Todo Noticias.

Cabrera was sentenced to two years in jail Credit: AFP

Does Angel Cabrera have children?

Cabrera and his ex-wife, Sylvia, have two children together, Federico, 32, and Angel Jr., 30.

Cabrera and his wife divorced in 2009 .

Angel Jr. followed in his fathers footsteps and became a professional golfer while Federico took the more artistic approach to life and became a professional photographer.

He also serves as the editor in chief and creative director of the REVS magazine.

The US Sun

The US Sun

