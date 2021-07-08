Local med tech startup eRemede moves into telehealth space
Tampa-based med tech startup eRemede recently closed a $1.55 million seed funding round, which will help the company fully integrate its platform into the world of telehealth. eRemede, formerly known as eCover Global, is an app that allows doctors and patients to communicate with each other while keeping patient and doctor information private. It was one of the first companies at the Tampa Bay Wave incubator.stpetecatalyst.com
Comments / 0