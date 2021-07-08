Rowdies locked into Al Lang Stadium for at least one more year

At Thursday’s city council meting, the Tampa Bay Rowdies requested a one-year renewal to manage, maintain and operate Al Lang Stadium in downtown St. Petersburg. The current agreement between St. Pete and the Rowdies requires the team to notify city administration if they wish to negotiate an agreement with a term of less than three years. Joe Zeoli, Managing Director of Development for St. Petersburg, relayed to city council that after reviewing their options the Rowdies have requested just a one year extension when the current agreement expires on Nov. 30.