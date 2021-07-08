Cancel
Rowdies locked into Al Lang Stadium for at least one more year

By Mark Parker
Cover picture for the articleAt Thursday’s city council meting, the Tampa Bay Rowdies requested a one-year renewal to manage, maintain and operate Al Lang Stadium in downtown St. Petersburg. The current agreement between St. Pete and the Rowdies requires the team to notify city administration if they wish to negotiate an agreement with a term of less than three years. Joe Zeoli, Managing Director of Development for St. Petersburg, relayed to city council that after reviewing their options the Rowdies have requested just a one year extension when the current agreement expires on Nov. 30.

RECAP: DODSON’S OPENER SEALS ATHLETIC’S FIRST WIN AT AL LANG STADIUM

Derek Dodson’s 23rd minute header was enough for Hartford to pick up a massive three points against Atlantic Division rivals, Tampa Bay Rowdies. Jeff Caldwell, Tulu, Arthur Rogers, Alex Lara, Thomas Janjigian, Younes Boudadi and Nico Cardona all put in stellar defensive displays to keep the Rowdies’ attacking unit at bay, and begin this week’s road trip on a high note.

