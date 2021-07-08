Cancel
Changing tides: enthusiasm rises for international equities

By Carillon Tower
advisorhub.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany investors are under-allocated to international equities after a historically long stretch of underperformance relative to the U.S. It may be time to change that. Angel Lupercio, Portfolio Co-Manager on the Scout International team. For additional insights please visit www.marketsinfocuspodcast.com.

www.advisorhub.com

