LAPWAI - The Nez Perce Tribe has joined the State of Oregon and conservation and fishing group plaintiffs in asking the federal court for the District of Oregon to require specific measures at federal dams on the Lower Snake and mainstem Columbia River dams. A Nez Perce Tribe statement says the action is to assist imperiled salmon as they "navigate through the gauntlet of reservoirs on their migration to the ocean." The Tribe says recent analysis shows that many populations of wild Snake River spring-summer Chinook salmon and steelhead populations are facing an extinction crisis.