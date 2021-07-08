Kenny Clark Has Become a Linchpin In Green Bay's Defense
Offensive players get all the attention in the news. However, it’s the defensive side of the ball that will be the most important variable for the Green Bay Packers in 2021. After jettisoning defensive coordinator Mike Pettine in the wake of two consecutive disappointing playoff exits, the onus is now on Joe Barry to elevate the play of this highly talented roster. No question, stars Jaire Alexander and Za’Darius Smith will continue to be anchors for the 13th-ranked scoring defense next year. That ranking will have to improve if the Packers want to get past the NFC Championship Game this year.zonecoverage.com
