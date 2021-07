One of the rites of passage in Maine as summer winds down is the roll out of the extremely popular Pumpkinhead beer from Shipyard Brewing. Pumpkinhead has a distinctive logo, distinctive bottle and a distinctive taste, all of which has made it one of Shipyard's best-selling products. So with the entire beer industry seeing dollar signs when it comes to rise in hard seltzers, it only makes sense for Shipyard to take their most popular beer and turn it into a new flavor, right?