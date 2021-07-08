A Week With: 2021 Audi Q5 Sportback 45 Premium Quattro

Next week will see the debut of a new Audi RS3. There's plenty to be encouraged by, too, with the fitment of a torque vectoring rear axle, the saloon on offer once more and 180mph potential. Perhaps the best bit of spec news so far, however, is the retention of the 2.5-litre five-cylinder turbo; given it first emerged in 2009, that the engine can survive without electrification - or even being swapped for four cylinders - is good news indeed.