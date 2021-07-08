A Week With: 2021 Audi Q5 Sportback 45 Premium Quattro
Audi’s exercise in endowing their conservatively-styled crossovers with a bit more emotional design has yielded a growing line of Sportback CUVs, including the A7 Sportback and e-Tron Sportback, that value form over function. With their sloping backlight, which limits cargo carrying flexibility, they seem a bit of frivolity that goes against the Bauhaus esthetic that has long guided German design. What would Walter Gropius think?www.thedetroitbureau.com
Comments / 0