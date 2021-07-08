History of Rome Fire Department hot topic for upcoming virtual program
Rome Historical Society, 200 Church St., will present Rome Fire Department, a virtual program at Facebook.com/romehistorical, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 21. Peter Leonard, local history enthusiast, will discuss the history of the Rome Fire Department through photographs and memorabilia. Rome Fire Department began as a volunteer organization in the early 19th century with little to no firefighting equipment. From leather buckets to fire engines, the fire department has evolved with the growing population and technological advancements of the 19th and 20th centuries, organizers say.romesentinel.com
