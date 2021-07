Timber haulers who took a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for up to $125,000 from a pot of $200 million made available by the federal government. The funding package announced this week by the U.S. Department of Agriculture – authorized as part of the pandemic relief bill passed in December 2020 – is aimed at giving relief to both loggers and truckers as part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Timber Harvesters and Haulers program. The program is being administered by the department’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service.