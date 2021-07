(Woodbury, MN) -- Officials in Woodbury are advising the public to avoid Carver Lake after the discovery of blue-green algae in the water. The beach will be closed until further notice. Not all blue-green algae blooms produce toxins, but the city says there is no way of predicting whether they will be toxic or not. Pets are especially vulnerable. People are being told if their pet experiences adverse effects after coming into contact with, or ingesting lake water, they should take the pet to a veterinarian immediately.