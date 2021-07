HOOPER — A fire of undetermined cause destroyed a garage and its contents and heavily damaged a home Thursday, but no one was injured, the Weber Fire District said. Crews were alerted to the blaze just after 5 p.m. near 5500 South and 5500 West, Capt. Rick Cooper said Friday morning. They found the garage engulfed. A compact car outside the garage and two motorcycle and other garage contents were destroyed, he said.