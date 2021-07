BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – On Thursday, Katie Boyd Britt joined CBS 42 Morning News to make a major announcement for her U.S. Senate campaign. In her first three weeks of her campaign, Britt announced that her team has raised over $2.2 million. Her “Alabama First” campaign has received a lot of attention from the state’s GOP, but she knows the race for the senate seat is far from over.