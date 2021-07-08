MAYOR JANEY ANNOUNCES FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATIONS IN BOSTON 2021

BOSTON - Thursday, July 1, 2021 - Mayor Kim Janey today announced the City of Boston's plans to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Residents and visitors are invited to view the City of Boston's official commemoration, enjoy the Boston Pops Spectacular televised performances, and participate in Boston Harborfest programming. In addition, Boston’s historic sites, museums, and other tourist attractions are excited to offer additional fun and educational ways to celebrate the Fourth of July in Boston.

“I wish the people of Boston a healthy and happy Fourth of July,” said Mayor Janey. “I am proud to restore traditions like Boston Harborfest, the Boston Pops Spectacular, and the City of Boston’s own parade and commemoration. As we bring our community celebrations and summertime traditions back even better, it is important to get vaccinated to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.”

On Sunday, July 4, 2021, Mayor Janey will lead an updated version of the City of Boston’s traditional Independence Day commemoration and parade. After a speaking program, the parade steps off City Hall Plaza at 9:00 a.m., passing Granary Burial Ground, then continuing through Downtown Crossing to the Old State House for the traditional reading of the Declaration of Independence by the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company. There will be parade viewing available along the route and in Downtown Crossing.

The parade route is as follows:

Step off from City Hall Plaza

Process down Tremont Street

Halt for honors at Granary Burial Grounds

Reform and take a left on School Street

Left on Washington Street, and

Stop at the Old State House where the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company reads the Declaration of Independence from the balcony.

In addition to the City of Boston official commemoration and parade, the City will also co-sponsor and host Boston Harborfest and the Boston Pops Spectacular.

Boston Harborfest is a proud summer tradition celebrating Boston’s maritime and revolutionary history from July 1 - 4. Activities include historical reenactments, Freedom Trail walks, boat tours, live entertainment, fireworks, and much more!

On Sunday, July 4, from 8 - 11 p.m., the Boston Pops 4th of July Spectacular televised program will be broadcast live on Bloomberg TV and radio and on WHDH-TV Channel 7. Enjoy a Boston Pops musical performance and fireworks show from home.

FIREWORKS VIEWING INFORMATION

Boston Harborfest Fireworks

On Saturday, July 3, at about 9:15 p.m., the Boston Harborfest fireworks display will be launched above Boston's Inner Harbor from Long Wharf. Residents and visitors will be able to view the fireworks from most areas along Boston's Inner Harbor. There are no official public viewing areas.

Boston Pops Fireworks

The Boston Pops July 4th Spectacular will include a fireworks display launched above Boston Common on Sunday, July 4, at about 10:30 p.m. The entire program will be broadcast live on Bloomberg TV and radio and locally in Boston on WHDH-TV Channel 7. There are no official public viewing areas. But, the fireworks will be visible from Parade Ground (corner of Charles and Beacon), Frog Pond, and other areas with sightlines to the Boston Common. View the map.

Illegal fireworks pose significant dangers to the safety of our residents and their property. If you hear or see fireworks being displayed in your neighborhood, please call 311 and report them using the Noise Score app so that the City of Boston can track them. To learn more about fireworks safety in Boston, please visit boston.gov/fireworks.

PUBLIC HEALTH INFORMATION

Individuals who are not fully vaccinated are still at high-risk of spreading COVID-19. If you are not fully vaccinated, you should avoid large social gatherings. If you do plan to attend, avoid congested areas, wear a mask to cover your nose and mouth, and maintain six feet of physical distance as much as possible. To get vaccinated, find a location near you on boston.gov/coronavirus.

For an overview of public celebrations happening in the City of Boston this Fourth of July weekend, visit https://www.boston.gov/news/fourth-july-celebrations-boston-2021.