Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

MAYOR JANEY LAUNCHES 2021 FARMERS MARKETS COUPON PROGRAM

Posted by 
Boston, Massachusetts
Boston, Massachusetts
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zvgKR_0arJ5RVe00

BOSTON - Friday, July 2, 2021 - Mayor Kim Janey and the Mayor’s Office of Food Access (OFA) today announced the Farmers Markets Coupon Program started July 1. Following the success of last year's pilot, this year the Mayor’s Office of Food Access has allotted $576,000 in funds to scale up the program during the summer season. Through this program, the City is continuing to support families that experience challenges to buy the food they need and want, and support the small businesses participating at the farmers market. The goal of the Farmers Markets Coupon Program is to encourage all families to utilize farmers markets, while supporting and boosting sales for farmers markets vendors. A list of all farmers markets can be found here.

The Farmers Markets Coupon Program is twofold. It provides households experiencing food insecurity with coupons to buy fresh produce, dairy products, eggs, meats, and baked goods. It also gives vendors mini-grants to participate in small farmers markets. The mini-grant can be used to pay for operating costs, such as staff at small markets that the vendor does not currently attend. The program runs July 1 to October 31, 2021.

“It is essential that families experiencing food insecurity have access to fresh and nutritious food,” said Mayor Kim Janey. “The Farmers Markets Coupon Program gives residents this opportunity, while also supporting local vendors and small businesses that make Boston the city we know and love. I’d like to thank everyone involved in the launch of this program, and I strongly encourage Boston residents to participate in this amazing program.”

To receive coupons, residents can ask for them at participating local farmers markets. Coupons have a face value of $2.50 and can be used to purchase fresh produce, dairy products, eggs, meats, and baked goods at any of the vendors present in the farmers markets. Residents will receive a $10-page of coupons that include four individual coupons that can be torn off. Coupons are color-coded per month and will expire on the last day of each month. Residents may use more than one coupon to purchase products.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jNgBI_0arJ5RVe00

The Office of Food Access encourages residents to pair these coupons with other programs available at farmers markets, such as the Healthy Incentives Program (HIP) and the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) nutrition program. This will make the food available at farmers markets more affordable, and provide families with healthier options.

“With the farmers market coupons we want to make farmers markets accessible to all Bostonians” said Catalina López-Ospina, Mayor’s Office of Food Access “We know that farmers markets play a key role to ensure an equitable recovery, reducing food insecurity and providing nutritious food to our communities.”

The Mayor’s Office of Food Access has partnered with more than 30 community-based organizations to distribute farmers market coupons to families in need throughout different neighborhoods in Boston, including East Boston, Dorchester, Mattapan, Hyde Park, Roslindale, Chinatown, Allston, Brighton, Jamaica Plain, Charlestown, South End, Roxbury, and Mission Hill.

Vendors that are interested in receiving funding to participate at small farmers markets should fill out an application form. Vendors applying to expand to farmers markets located in Mattapan, Roxbury, East Boston, and Dorchester, or are woman-led, Black-led, minority-led will be prioritized. Farmers market vendors interested in being funded to participate at small farmers markets should fill out an application at boston.gov/food-recovery or email food@boston.gov for additional information.

For more information about food resources available, visit here.

About the Mayor’s Office of Food Access

The Mayor’s Office of Food Access (OFA) strives to give all residents of Boston access to nutritious, affordable, culturally-connected food. Keeping the diversity of Boston’s population at heart, OFA’s goal is to create a more food secure City with a vibrant, inclusive food culture.

Comments / 0

Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts

76
Followers
254
Post
416
Views
ABOUT

Boston, Massachusetts

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Local Food#Coupons#Dairy Products#Food Drink#The Office Of Food Access#Children#Bostonians#The Mayor#Ofa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Martinez, CAMartinez Tribune

August is Farmers Market Month in Martinez

The first week of the month, August 1st thru 7th, is Farmers Market Week and we are taking the whole month to celebrate and thank the farmers and the community who have supported their local farmers market through this last year. The resilience of small farmers during this past year of pandemic, drought, and farmers’ market closures has been truly remarkable. Their commitment to bringing fresh wholesome produce to their local community, their inherent love of farming, and their can-do spirit have been inspiring.
Arlington Heights, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

FARMERS MARKETS

Arlington Heights Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 16 at Vail Avenue and Fremont Street. Proceeds benefit the Arlington Heights Historical Society. For information, (847) 255-1225 or ahfarmersmarket.org. Buffalo Grove Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 10, at Mike Rylko Community Park,...
Pickerington, OHvisitfairfieldcounty.org

Olde Pickerington Farmers’ Market

Olde Pickerington Farmers’ Market offers fresh Ohio grown produce, baked goods, honey, meats, crafts, prepared foods, and more. Open Thursdays, 4 to 7 pm June-September. Your safety and wellbeing remains our top priority. As some hotels, restaurants and attractions continue to operate with adjusted schedules, please call ahead to confirm business hours and event details. If you are vaccinated, masks are optional.
Sinclairville, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Farmers market coupons now available for older adults across NY

The number of farmers markets across the state have continued to grow over the last decade, with more than 400 stretching from Allegany to Albany to help older Americans afford the produce they need to a lead a healthier lifestyle. Elsie Livermore, 82, of Sinclairville enjoys spending part of her...
Memphis, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Double Greens program in effect at Cooper-Young Farmers Market

The drumline has become a positive outlet for students outside of school. What’s trending in Memphis with WMC’s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin. City Council approves sale of 1925 Union Avenue for mixed-use development. The Memphis City Council has approved the sale of the old Memphis Police Department Traffic...
Politicsbostonplans.org

Mayor Janey announces recipients of $250,000 in funding to support local childcare services

Mayor Kim Janey, the Mayor's Office of Women's Advancement (MOWA), and the Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA), today announced the recipients of grants totaling $250,000 from the Childcare Contribution Fund. In March, MOWA and the BPDA released a Request for Proposals (RFP) to support organizations working to expand childcare services and facilities. Childcare providers, nonprofit organizations, and community stakeholders were encouraged to apply with plans to promote equitable access to childcare seats.
Boston, MAJamaica Plain Gazette

Mayor Janey Announces Expanded Recycling Services Through BPS Partnership

Mayor Janey, in collaboration with the City of Boston’s Environment Department, Boston Public Schools (BPS) and Northeast-based textile recycling company Helpsy, has delivered dropboxes for residents to bring their textiles to eleven BPS locations across Boston. These dropboxes are a part of the City of Boston’s work to expand recycling services citywide, creating a healthier and more sustainable environment for generations to come. This expansion of services builds on the work of Boston’s Zero Waste Plan and BPS Sustainability efforts in reducing the amount of waste generated and going to landfill or incineration.
Trotwood, OHtrotwood.org

Trotwood Community Farmers’ Market

The City of Trotwood is seeking produce vendors only for this year’s Trotwood Community Farmers’ Market. The market will be held on Wednesdays at 721 E Main Street, the corner of E. Main Street and Beardsley Rd. Sales start at 3 p.m. and sale end at 7 p.m. The market will run every Wednesday beginning July 14, 2021 through September 29, 2021.The Trotwood Community Farmers’ Market was created by the Trotwood Parks and Recreation Department to provide locally grown produce to sell directly to consumers.
Essex County, NYadirondackalmanack.com

CCE Essex offers Free Kids Program at Lake Placid and Saranac Lake Farmer’s Markets

Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) of Essex County is hosting free activities for children at the Lake Placid and Saranac Lake farmers’ markets through the season. The program is called the Power of Produce (POP) Club and aims to get kids excited about fresh, local fruits and vegetables, local food systems, and science topics related to agriculture through a series of fun activities.
Fredericksburg, TXfbgtx.org

Fredericksburg Farmers Market

The Fredericksburg Farmers Market (FFM) is a weekly event that brings locally grown food to the community. Approximately 25 vendors participate each week. The FFM is maintained by a group of volunteers whose goal is to bring good local food to the community, help our local farmers, ranchers and wineries sell product, and further promote Fredericksburg as a culinary arts center.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
B98.5

Alert: Nationwide Recall Of Walmart & Sams Club Baked Goods

A nationwide recall was announced due to Listeria concerns for several products that were sold at both Walmart & Sams Club stores across the country. The 26 products being recalled are all baked goods, mostly muffins & mini muffins that were sold under the Great Value, and Marketplace brands. The products are produced by a company called Give and Go Prepared Foods Corp.
Agriculturemodernfarmer.com

A Once-Forbidden Fruit Makes a Resurgence

Hudson Valley fruit farmer Greg Quinn and his then-fiancée Carolyn Blackwood had no prior experience in agriculture when they bought an old dairy farm in 1999. But the couple knew enough to focus on growing a profitable speciality crop. “I was looking for something other than the typical corn and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy