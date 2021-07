When it comes to restaurants and bars, a patio can be the make or break factor. Especially here in Texas, where bright and shiny (READ: hot as hell) weather is a foregone conclusion for much of the year. Because of these certain realities, Austin boasts an abundance of places where the patio is not just a supplementary feature, it's the main draw of the show. Here are some of our favorite patios in Austin to take a load off and day drink responsibly.