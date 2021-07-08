Disbarred: Lawyer Loses License for Taking Client Funds, Representing Both Sides and Practicing While Suspended
The New Jersey Supreme Court has disbarred attorney Sanghwan Hahn for misappropriation of $57,000 in client and escrow funds while overseeing sales of three businesses. In an action made public on Thursday, the court found Hahn acted as escrow agent in two of the sales transactions while he was suspended from the practice of law. And in one of the transactions he represented both the buyer and seller, an impermissible conflict.www.law.com
