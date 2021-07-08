MAYOR JANEY ANNOUNCES OPENING OF BOSTON’S OUTDOOR POOLS

BOSTON - Saturday, July 3, 2021 - Mayor Janey today announced the City of Boston’s two outdoor pools, the BCYF Clougherty Pool in Charlestown and the BCYF Mirabella Pool in the North End are open for the summer season. Several indoor pools operated by Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) are also open for residents looking to cool off. Locations and hours of operation of the pools can be found at Boston.gov/BCYF-Aquatics.

“It’s important that our residents can access cooling options in our neighborhoods throughout the summer,” said Mayor Janey. “We are looking forward to welcoming more people back to our pools along with offering an expanded menu of summer programming and activities for young people at the community centers.”

Due to the state-wide lifeguard shortage, hours of operation at all BCYF pools will be reduced until all vacancies are filled. For everyone’s safety, several protocols are in place at BCYF pools heading into the summer season:

Visitors must register for a swim time slot at Boston.gov/BCYF-Registration.

Registration will go live 24 hours before the following day’s sessions and will remain open until all spots are taken or until the session is half over, whichever comes first.

When registering for a session, visitors will be asked COVID-19 screening questions.

Sessions at the outdoor pools will be one hour and 45 minutes and visitors are asked to register for and attend no more than one session per day.

Preference will be given to Boston residents.

Face coverings (covering the nose and mouth) are recommended for people who are not vaccinated while outdoors. Everyone must wear face coverings while indoors and not in the water.

Swimming lessons, which would require close physical contact, will not be offered this summer.

Social distancing of at least 3 feet is required for all individuals outside of a household. group and applies to deck areas, bathrooms, wading areas, the water and the pool deck.

Children under 8 need an adult in the water with them.

Three children under 12 are allowed per adult.

All pools will be staffed by trained lifeguards.

When near water there are several things to keep in mind to keep you and your family safe:

Always watch children near any body of water. Make sure to swim in the designated areas and know where the lifeguards are present.

Swim near a lifeguard and never swim alone.

Learn the basics of swimming. If you don’t already know how to swim, contact a local pool to get a proper lesson. BCYF will resume offering swim lessons in the fall.

Obey "No Diving" signs and do not dive into shallow water.

Make sure children wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket when boating, water skiing, rafting, fishing, or swimming. Life jackets should be appropriate for your weight, size, and the water activity.

Know before you go: Whether it's a lake, river, or the ocean, check the weather conditions before you head out onto the water. And pay attention to any advisories that pop up while you're out. If you spot bad weather, get on dry land and head inside.

Watch out for strong currents, rip currents, or dangerous waves. Currents are unpredictable near piers, jetties, small dams, and docks. If it is hard to move around, head to shore.

Look for signs and flags to keep you safe.

Alcohol and water don't mix.

BCYF is also operating programming for registered youth at community centers across the city this summer. Learn more about BCYF’s programming at Boston.gov/BCYF. These programs are in addition to a variety of expanded BCYF programming for teens and over 600 youth jobs through the Mayor's Summer Jobs Program. BCYF community centers will also continue to distribute meals to youth throughout the summer. The complete list of meal locations can be found at Boston.gov/departments/food-access.

