Celebrate Saratoga
SARATOGA SPRINGS, — The return of the Saratoga Racing Season is cause for celebration in Saratoga Springs! The Saratoga Springs Downtown Business Association, in collaboration with NYRA and the Saratoga Springs Downtown Special Assessment District, is excited to host a first -time event called Celebrate Saratoga! The event takes place in downtown Saratoga Springs on Opening Day of the Saratoga Race Course, Thursday, July 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.saratogatodaynewspaper.com
