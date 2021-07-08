Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saratoga Springs, NY

Celebrate Saratoga

By Saratoga TODAY, Sports
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
 14 days ago

SARATOGA SPRINGS, — The return of the Saratoga Racing Season is cause for celebration in Saratoga Springs! The Saratoga Springs Downtown Business Association, in collaboration with NYRA and the Saratoga Springs Downtown Special Assessment District, is excited to host a first -time event called Celebrate Saratoga! The event takes place in downtown Saratoga Springs on Opening Day of the Saratoga Race Course, Thursday, July 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saratoga County, NY
Government
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
County
Saratoga County, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin Harkes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyra#Celebrate Saratoga#Hot Club Of Saratoga#Ben Jerry#The Spa City Motor Lodge#Toga Heritage#The Saratoga Race Course#Cbs6 News#Star Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Politics
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

IRS warns people not to fall for child tax credit scams

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is doubling down on warnings about the possibility of child tax credit scams. “#IRS reminder: Be alert to criminals that ask by phone, email, text or on social media to verify your information claiming it’s needed to get advance #ChildTaxCredit payments. http://irs.gov/childtaxcredit20,” the IRS tweeted Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy