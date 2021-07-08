Rochmon Record Club Listening Party No Doubt – “Tragic Kingdom”
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Rochmon Record Club presents No Doubt “Tragic Kingdom,” on Tuesday, July 20 at Caffe Lena. The Rochmon Record Club converges Live in Caffe’ Lena (limited Seating) and Virtually via Zoom to listen to, and learn about, No Doubt’s 3rd album “Tragic Kingdom!” Released in 1995, “Tragic Kingdom,” No Doubt’s most successful album, dominated the radio from Late 1995 through most of 1996. Featuring the hit songs “Spiderwebs, “Just a Girl,” Don’t Speak,” “Excuse Me Mr.”, “Sunday Morning” and 9 more. This classic album from the mid 90’s was written and recorded by a band on top of their game and falling apart at the same time.saratogatodaynewspaper.com
