Rochmon Record Club Listening Party No Doubt – “Tragic Kingdom”

I truly hope you were one of the lucky ones to snag a ticket for Friday night’s show at The Turf Club. From the music to the sold-out audience to just being back in the gorgeous space that is The Turf Club– everything was just perfect about the night and it just felt right. Although I felt a bit like an outsider as I knew very little about the three bands performing, it was a perfect night and another reminder that life is getting back to normal.