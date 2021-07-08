Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saratoga Springs, NY

Rochmon Record Club Listening Party No Doubt – “Tragic Kingdom”

By Saratoga TODAY, Entertainment
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
 14 days ago

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Rochmon Record Club presents No Doubt “Tragic Kingdom,” on Tuesday, July 20 at Caffe Lena. The Rochmon Record Club converges Live in Caffe’ Lena (limited Seating) and Virtually via Zoom to listen to, and learn about, No Doubt’s 3rd album “Tragic Kingdom!” Released in 1995, “Tragic Kingdom,” No Doubt’s most successful album, dominated the radio from Late 1995 through most of 1996. Featuring the hit songs “Spiderwebs, “Just a Girl,” Don’t Speak,” “Excuse Me Mr.”, “Sunday Morning” and 9 more. This classic album from the mid 90’s was written and recorded by a band on top of their game and falling apart at the same time.

saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tragic Kingdom#No Doubt#Radio#Caffe Lena#Spiderwebs#Zoom#The Rochmon Record Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Lake George, NYsaratogatodaynewspaper.com

Free Music In The Park: Old-School Reggae To Reverb-Driven Sounds Of Early Rock ‘n’ Roll

LAKE GEORGE — Lake George Arts Project’s Summer Concert Series showcases bands at Shepard Park in a series of free concerts on Wednesday nights in July and August. The party kicks off 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 21 at Shepard Park Amphitheater featuring Robanic with the Caribbean Sound. The range of Caribbean music includes old-school reggae, traditional rock-steady, ska, calypso, contemporary lovers rock, as well as the hottest new dance-hall sound from Jamaica.
Tennisrecordgazette.net

POP Tennis Club Holds Summer Party

Members and their guests of the POP Tennis Club held a summer pool party on Saturday afternoon, June 26 at the North Clubhouse Pool. The club supplied pizza for the party and attendees brought other food items and beverages to share. After enjoying the smorgasbord of food, many in the group took advantage of the cool pool on a hot afternoon.
Atlanta, GAwiltonbulletin.com

Kanye West to Host Album Listening Party for 'Donda' in Atlanta

Kanye West will shepherd the arrival of his new album Donda with a listening party at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on July 22nd. The show is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET. Shortly after images of the cover art from the album – named after West’s late mother...
Books & Literaturewiltonbulletin.com

Tim Burgess to Publish Book Based on Twitter Listening Parties

Last year, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Tim Burgess of the Charlatans created a Twitter Listening Party series with his fellow musicians and friends, inviting people from around the world to enjoy real-time album playbacks and live-tweeting on the social network together. What started out as a fun...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Only 4AM Skin Could Host a Launch Party in The Club

There are few new brands that can gather fashion editors, athletes, models, and a former Bachelor contestant at a downtown hotspot on a Thursday afternoon. 4AM Skin, is one of them. Founded by Sabrina Sadeghian and Jade Beguelin, the minimalist-driven beauty brand is rewriting the average, multi-process skincare routine. “There...
Theater & Dancetwincitiesmedia.net

As Suspected- Purple Funk Metropolis Turns The Turf Club Into A Dance Party

I truly hope you were one of the lucky ones to snag a ticket for Friday night’s show at The Turf Club. From the music to the sold-out audience to just being back in the gorgeous space that is The Turf Club– everything was just perfect about the night and it just felt right. Although I felt a bit like an outsider as I knew very little about the three bands performing, it was a perfect night and another reminder that life is getting back to normal.
LifestyleWDW News Today

New Signage Prohibiting “Photography, Video Recording, & Live Streaming” Appears on Roads Used by Guests Near Magic Kingdom

New signs have appeared near backstage facilities at the Magic Kingdom prohibiting photography, video recording, and live streaming. The signs appear around Reams Road, Floridian Way, World Drive, and more between the Magic Kingdom and the start of real estate not owned by the Walt Disney Company. Facilities in this area include Disney University, Holiday Services, Transportation Storage, Central Shops and more.
MusicStereogum

Illuminati Hotties – “u v v p” (Feat. Buck Meek)

Sarah Tudzin’s beloved indie-pop project Illuminati Hotties is finally getting ready to follow up last year’s Free I.H.: This Is Not The One You’ve Been Waiting For, a mixtape released as a fuck-you to her old label, with the proper sophomore album Let Me Do One More. We’ve heard the 5 Best Songs Of The Week-worthy “MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA” and “Pool Hopping,” and now she’s sharing “u v v p,” another breezy banger that flits between surf-rock and country vibes with a Lee Hazlewood-inspired feature from Big Thief’s Buck Meek.
Musicloudersound.com

Jeff Ament says pandemic needs to "turn a corner" before Pearl Jam tour

Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament has spoken out about the difficulties of getting back on the road amid a global pandemic. In a new interview on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast, where he discussed his new, fourth solo album I Should Be Outside, the bassist shared his thoughts on playing gigs after months without live music and what Pearl Jam have planned for the coming months.
Musichypebeast.com

Pop Smoke and Future Party at a Club in New Visual for 'Mr. Jones'

An official music video for a track off of Pop Smoke’s second posthumous album, Faith, has arrived on the same day of the LP’s release. Out today, July 16, the visual for “Mr. Jones” featuring Future shares a montage of old clips of rapper partying at the iconic Mr. Jones club in Miami. Interspersed with footage of Future hanging out with different women that was taken in a separate shoot, the video shows the late rapper greeting friends and fans and vibing to music in front of a crowd.
Saratoga County, NYsaratogatodaynewspaper.com

The Roaring Twenties Are Back – Use My 24-Hour Rule to Enjoy Them!

The Saratoga Race Course opened to fans for the first time since 2019 this week. The New York City Ballet returned to Saratoga too. Live Nation concerts are also attracting thousands of people to SPAC. Unlike last summer, the Saratoga Casino is open as well. Local bars and restaurants have shared that once Governor Cuomo lifted all restrictions, the crowds came roaring back as well.
CelebritiesPosted by
Taste of Country

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jennifer Landon Announces Unexpected Death of ‘a Great Member of Our Yellowstone Family’

Yellowstone actor Jennifer Landon turned to social media to reveal the death of someone she considered part of the "Yellowstone family." Landon, who plays the very colorful character of a female ranch hand named Teeter on the show, posted to Instagram on July 15 to share the sad news with fans, writing, "We lost a great member of our Yellowstone Family. Matt Bulleri died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Wednesday while shooting a show in Los Angeles."
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Garrick, Dannielle, & Bert Living Separate Lives

The status of the Merrifield family is relatively unknown. Even more unknown is where they stand with their potential sister wife, Roberta. The Seeking Sister Wife finale ended with the Merrifields and Bert in Mexico. Dannielle’s two sons and parents joined. The sole purpose of the trip was to get Bert pregnant. So, what has happened since the season wrapped? This is what viewers know.

Comments / 0

Community Policy