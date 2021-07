New COVID-19 cases continue to spike, up by 25 in two days, and the Uvalde County Hospital Authority voted last week to require all employees to be vaccinated. Any employee who refuses to be fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus may apply for medical or religious exemptions if applicable before the August compliance deadline. The hospital is offering a $500 incentive for becoming fully vaccinated, and those who are not vaccinated or granted a waiver may be terminated from hospital employment by the beginning of August.