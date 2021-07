In case you haven’t heard, Broadway is reopening this year. The New York arts and theater scene is iconic to say the least, and it’s truly a travesty that Broadway in NYC has been closed since last March. Alas, Broadway is reopening (and the city theater landscape more widely) this September. Broadway shows for 2021 are set to reopen on September 14. While scrambling for tickets, it may be overwhelming to consider what shows to prioritize. So, we’ve rounded up some Broadway shows to look forward to in 2021.