Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitor Center Reopens
Saratoga Springs — After months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitor Center reopened to the public Thursday, July 8. “We couldn’t be happier to reopen the Visitor Center,” said Darryl Leggieri, president of Discover Saratoga. “With summer travel heating up and COVID-19 restrictions lifted, it’s critical to have a place in our community where locals and visitors alike can go to gain important information about our city.”saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Comments / 0