Saratoga Springs, NY

Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitor Center Reopens

By Saratoga TODAY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
 13 days ago

Saratoga Springs — After months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitor Center reopened to the public Thursday, July 8. “We couldn’t be happier to reopen the Visitor Center,” said Darryl Leggieri, president of Discover Saratoga. “With summer travel heating up and COVID-19 restrictions lifted, it’s critical to have a place in our community where locals and visitors alike can go to gain important information about our city.”

