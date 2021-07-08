Lombardo Opens New Saratoga Springs Law Office, Puts Family First

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Jacqualine C. Lombardo opened Lombardo Law in May, a law practice with a focus on family law and criminal defense matters. After four-and-a-half years as Executive Director of Support Ministries, Inc., an Albany based supportive housing program for homeless individuals with chronic health conditions, Lombardo says her passion for advocacy in the courtroom became so apparent that opening her own practice was the best and right next step.