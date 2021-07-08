Wilton & Greenfield Shared Services = Taxpayer Savings

WILTON — Visualize the scene: One group of people engage their machinery and their tools, then tend to a task that takes them up to the boundary line of their domain. Once completed, they pack up their machinery and their tools and go home. At some later point, a second group of people engage their machinery and their tools, then tend to a task that takes them up to the boundary line of their domain. Once completed, they pack up their machinery and their tools and they go home.