Saratoga County, NY

The 2021 Saratoga Showcase of Homes: NEW DATES for the Tour this Fall!

By Saratoga TODAY, Neighborhood Buzz
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaratoga Springs — The 2021 Saratoga Showcase of Homes Committee announced a change to this year’s originally scheduled tour dates. Celebrating 25 years of exceptional homes, this annual tradition will now be presented over five beautiful fall days on October 9, 10, 11 and October 16, 17. This yeat’s event features a spectacular line-up of 13 locations from our region’s finest builders for the area’s premiere new home tour event.

