Quantico home to second Marine Corps USO

Kathy Dodson, a U.S. Army spouse, had moved her family to a new duty station, but for the first time they didn’t live on post. She said the sense of isolation was noticeable. She happened to see a book club event coming up at the USO aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, near her new home, and decided to attend, even though she wasn’t sure an Army spouse would be allowed. But she was welcomed with open arms by USO staff, volunteers and other spouses.