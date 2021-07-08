Tre Carrasco Rapist Colorado Kansas Crime Spree Sentenced Update

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. When the victim of a 2019 robbery, carjacking and attempted kidnapping in Aurora was asked by investigators to describe her attacker, she said he looked like The Weeknd, the stylish and charismatic singer of hit songs such as “Can’t Feel My Face” who headlined this year’s Super Bowl halftime show. Police later captured images of Tre Miekale Carrasco and another man in a suspicious vehicle, and used the victim’s description to zero in on the perpetrator.