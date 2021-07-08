DAYTON 8U ALL-STARS CLAIM 4TH-PLACE HONORS
(Wednesday, July 7, 2021 edition) Pictured, are members and coaches of the Dayton 8U All-Stars posing after their fourth-place finish at the District Tournament, held in Hixson, Tenn. Front row, from left to right, are Isaac Williams, Wyatt Massengill, Aston Kaylor, Caden Chance, Zeke Fekete, Jacob Haramb, Tripp Soyster, Tallen Geer, Kayden Jenkins, Billy Sheddan and Kaison Lattimore. Back row, from left to right, are coaches Josh Kaylor, Stephen Williams, Spencer Geer and Bill Fekete.www.rheaheraldnews.com
