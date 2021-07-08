Cancel
Mississippi State

Mississippi coronavirus cases rising again, state reports; Could this be July 4 fueled spike?

By Kevin Cooper
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 13 days ago
Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus rose sharply again Thursday with the latest data released by the state.

Mississippi’s 7-day average of daily new cases rose to 242 cases Thursday, a 26-percent increase from last week.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Thursday that 427 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Thursday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 323,641.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported one new death on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 7,437.

Through Tuesday morning, approximately 34% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 31% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 242 on Thursday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases increased to 218 with Thursday’s update, a 78-percent increase over the same statistic two weeks ago.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
