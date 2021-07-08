Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Ghost and Rodrigo y Gabriela Celebrate Metallica's Black Album Anniversary

antiMUSIC
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple Music have asked Ghost, Juanes, and Rodrigo y Gabriela to create special playlists to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Metallica's blockbuster "Black Album". Rodrigo Sanchez had this to say, "Our musical lives can be basically defined as BM and AM: Before Metallica and After Metallica. We grew up listening to and loving classic rock in Mexico City, but everything changed for us when we first heard Master of Puppets. That album was, and remains, a huge influence for us. It set us on our musical path."

www.antimusic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobias Forge
Person
Juanes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Album#Ghost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Music
Place
Mexico City
Related
MusicPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Ghost’s Tobias Forge Compares Metallica Song to Death Metal

Speaking to Apple Music on Thursday (July 8), Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge. Metallica's classic Master of Puppets track "The Thing That Should Not Be" with the subgenre of death metal. The Ghost bandleader, also known as the mysterious frontman Papa Emeritus and/or Cardinal Copia, did so by suggesting that the...
98online.com

Ghost's Tobias Forge shares Metallica-inspired playlist

Ghost frontman Tobias Forge has put together a Metallica-inspired playlist for Apple Music. The 30-track set includes two Metallica songs — “Ride the Lightning” and the Master of Puppets cut “The Thing That Should Not Be” — as well as selections by Black Sabbath, Sex Pistols, Twisted Sister, Slayer, and even The Smiths.
Music98online.com

Metallica unveils “Rough Mix” & covers of “The Unforgiven” from upcoming ‘Black Album’ reissue & tribute record

Metallica is spotlighting “The Unforgiven” this week as the celebration of The Black Album‘s upcoming 30th anniversary continues. The metal legends have unearthed a “Rough Mix” of the Western-themed power ballad, which was released as the second single from The Black Album. The recording is one of many bonus tracks included on the upcoming 30th anniversary Black Album reissue, due out September 10.
MusicComplex

Stream Styles P’s New Album ‘Ghosting’

New York legend Styles P has just unleashed his latest album, Ghosting. Featuring appearances from the likes of Mrs Farma, Lavish Life, Yemi Sauce, and Dyce Payne, Ghosting sees P both exploring throwback sounds and modern approaches to hip-hop. With production that sometimes recalls P’s early 2000s roots, Ghosting follows the rapper’s previous album, Styles David: Ghost Your Enthusiasm.
MusicBBC

Olivia Rodrigo's has highest selling song and album this year

In 2021 one star has been the queen of the charts - Olivia Rodrigo!. She's acted in High School Musical since 2019 but first came to many people's attention as a star with the release of her song Driver's License, in January this year. The single has had more than...
MusicantiMUSIC

Turnstile Premiere 'Alien Love Call' (Feat. Blood Orange) Video

Turnstile have released a music video for their new single "Alien Love Call" (Feat. Blood Orange) and announced the details for their forthcoming studio album. The new record will be entitled "Glow On" and is set to be released by Roadrunner Records on August 27th. It was co-produced by Mike Elizondo and frontman Brendan Yates.
San Francisco, CABLABBERMOUTH.NET

METALLICA To Celebrate 40th Anniversary With Two Shows In San Francisco For Fan-Club Members Only

METALLICA has announced details of its massive 40th birthday celebration: The band will mark this milestone by inviting the worldwide METALLICA family to join them in their hometown of San Francisco for two unique live shows featuring two different setlists December 17 and 19 at Chase Center. Tickets for these shows will be available only to registered members of METALLICA's Fifth Member fan club (more details below).
Los Angeles, CAantiMUSIC

Singled Out: Super Space Nation's Transparent Love

Los Angeles rockers Super Space Nation just released their new single and video called "Transparent Love" and to celebrate we have asked frontman Evan Vogel to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. "Transparent Love" came about during one of the strangest periods in my life, the 2020...
MusicantiMUSIC

Monuments Part Ways With Guitarist Olly Steele

Monuments have announced guitarist Olly Steele has left the band after spending a decade with the group, so that he can focus more on his solo music projects. The band had this to say about the guitarist parting ways with them, "With a heavy heart, today we announce that Olly Steele is stepping away from Monuments."
Rock MusicantiMUSIC

Metallica Share Rough Mix Of 'The Unforgiven'

(hennemusic) Metallica are previewing their forthcoming expanded Black Album reissue with streaming audio of a rough mix of their classic track, "The Unforgiven." The May 14, 1991 production mix is featured on the 2CD "Rough & Alternate Mixes" included in the Remastered Deluxe Box Set of The Black Album. The...
MusicantiMUSIC

Megadeth Unplugged Album Being Released After 20 Years

Cleopatra Records have announced that they will be releasing Megadeth's "Unplugged In Boston" for the very first time on August 20th in multiple formats. The album will mark the very first time in 20 years that the band's rare 2001 intimate, scaled-down performance in Boston, Ma will be released commercially.
Rock MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Album Guide: Metallica

Rolling Stone’s Essential Albums guides survey an iconic artist’s discography, breaking down their finest LPs into three tiers: Must-Haves, Further Listening, and Going Deeper. We also recommend key songs from other releases. When James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich formed Metallica in 1981, they were a couple of pimply faced, adrenaline-starved...
MusicantiMUSIC

Iron Maiden Reveal The Writing On The Wall

After teasing fans, Iron Maiden have revealed an animated music video for their brand new single "The Writing On The Wall". The visual was made in collaboration with Mark Andrews & Andrew Gordon who are Award-winning former Pixar executives and long-standing Maiden fans and animation studio BlinkInk. The new song,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy