We recently learned that Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) has decided to get rid of personal credit lines, a move that could hurt the credit scores of its customers. Why would the bank choose to get rid of a product that brought in hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue annually? In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on July 12, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, and Industry Focus host Jason Moser discuss why Wells Fargo might have made this controversial decision.