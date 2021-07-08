Cancel
Lockesburg, AR

UA Cossatot Announces their LPN Graduates

By Dustin Roberts, Director of Development, droberts@cccua.edu
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUA Cossatot hosted a Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) graduation and pinning ceremony on Friday, June 25, at the UA Cossatot Bank of Lockesburg Historic Gymnasium. Graduates included: Sanjuana Alvarez-Hernandez, Victoria Boyd, Heather Bradshaw, Dondria Burdette, Rosio Cisneros, Brittany Crumpler, Elizabeth DiBucci, Yatzari Dominguez, Hannah Fry, Myranda Gross, Caitlin Harding, Evie Harris, Crystal Hernandez, Alondra Lerma, Haley Manasco, Ana Martinez, Leslie Martinez, Emily McCarley, Hannah Pate, Alexis Rubio, Gabriela Ruiz, Shyla Schwartz, Maeghan Vaughn, Caylee Young, Victoria Alfaro, Ada Camarillo, Aldair Guerrero, Kimberly McCauley, Samantha Molina, JaQuasha Ogden, and Hailey Oglesby.

