Country music superstar Randy Travis is among the many artists to honor the legendary Charlie Daniels on the one-year anniversary of his death. Daniels was a true legend in the music industry, making significant contributions to a number of music genres. He has hits in country music, southern rock and also bluegrass music genres. His biggest hit, “Devil Went Down to Georgia” is still a popular tune to this day and still gets air time on some radio stations. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016. Daniels was also a mentor to numerous country artists during his career, including Randy Travis. Daniels passed away last year on July 6 of a hemorrhagic stroke at the age of 83.