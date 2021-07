Former Arrow star Stephen Amell has been developing his Starz wrestling drama Heels for years, finally combining his career as an actor with his well-publicized love of professional wrestling, but this trailer makes it pretty clear that “wrestling drama” doesn’t quite capture just how much drama there is here. There’s scripted drama in the ring, there’s family drama outside of the ring, there’s relationship drama between wrestlers, there’s drama with angry dudes at a bar, there’s drama between wrestler man and his wife, and there’s… probably another kind of drama on top of that. Maybe some behind-the-scenes drama?