With FX on Hulu's AHS spinoff series American Horror Stories kicking off on July 15th and American Horror Story: Double Feature taking the hand-off for its premiere on August 25, it's not an over-exaggeration to label Summer 2021 as "American Horror Summer." Now with less than a week to go before viewers return to the AHS universe, it appears there's something being cooked up for this Monday that you might want to know about. Plus, a new teaser for AH Stories has also hit online- and we have it here.