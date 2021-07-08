Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California’s unemployment fiasco takes new turn: Bank of America wants out

By CALmatters
San Gabriel Valley Tribune
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust how dysfunctional is California’s unemployment department?. Apparently, it’s so dysfunctional Bank of America, which since 2010 has had an exclusive contract with the state to deliver unemployment benefits through prepaid debit cards, wants to end the contract — even though the Employment Development Department just renewed it for another two years.

www.sgvtribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
San Francisco, CA
Business
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiasco#Prepaid Debit Cards#Abc 7#Calmatters#Bank Of America#Edd#Californians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
Related
California StateNew York Post

California’s incredible legal-pot fiasco

When it legalized recreational marijuana in 2016, California expected to choke off the illegal industry and profit big from legal sales. Oops!. In fact, the Golden State’s Legislature has approved a plan to spend $100 million to bail out the legal-pot businesses, while illegal (often cartel-run) pot “entrepreneurs” are booming, with more than 1,000 outlaw weed plantations dotting the ecologically fragile Mojave Desert.
California StateSan Gabriel Valley Tribune

California OKs plan to guarantee income for former foster children

California lawmakers on Thursday approved the first state-funded guaranteed income plan in the U.S., $35 million for monthly cash payments to qualifying pregnant people and young adults who recently left foster care with no restrictions on how they spend it. The votes — 36-0 in the Senate and 64-0 in...
Nevada Statenews3lv.com

June unemployment rate in Nevada reported at 7.8 percent

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) June 2021 economic report, Nevada added back 15,400 jobs over the month as the state continues to recover. The number of jobs remain below typical levels, but are up 138,700 since June 2020, an annual...
California StateSan Gabriel Valley Tribune

With blackouts looming, California should go nuclear

Last August, after rolling blackouts hit California during a heat wave, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered an investigation. The report on the root causes of the August blackouts was completed in January. The problem was caused by lack of “resource adequacy” and “planning.” The people making decisions about how much power would be needed in California were routinely underestimating the demand for electricity.
California Statenorthbaybusinessjournal.com

California wine business takes tough lessons out of the pandemic: experts

It’s a difficult time for wine and other businesses to plan for the future as the U.S. economy roars back from the pandemic amid rollicking price, supply and labor pressures, according to wine industry experts at a business event Wednesday. But they said some of the tough lessons learned as wine businesses fought to survive will be key to success in the recovery.
Personal FinanceNBC Los Angeles

Bank of America's Dysfunctional Relationship With the EDD

Money is a leading cause of divorce, but it’s also at the root of the unhappy marriage between the Bank of America and California's Employment Development Department. The bank has said publicly it wants nothing more to do with the EDD. Nevertheless, the state agency has just extended its agreement...
California StateKGO

Google employees can now return to the office in California

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- Google is welcoming back employees on a voluntary basis to its California offices on Monday, including the company headquarters in Mountain View. The tech giant won't require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but unvaccinated employees will have to wear a mask. Those who do...
Personal Financeamericanpeoplenews.com

EDD extends Bank of America contract for unemployment program

California’s unemployment agency has extended its contract with Bank of America to issue debit cards containing benefits for jobless residents despite criticism from state lawmakers that criminals were able to tap into the cards to commit widespread fraud. The Employment Development Department exercised an option to extend the bank’s contract...
San Francisco, CANorth Coast Journal

EDD Fiasco Takes a Surprising Turn

Just how dysfunctional is California’s unemployment department?. Apparently so dysfunctional that Bank of America, which since 2010 has had an exclusive contract with the state to deliver unemployment benefits through prepaid debit cards, wants to end the contract — even though the Employment Development Department just renewed it for another two years.
San Francisco, CAKRON4

How much money you need to afford rent in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — How much do you really need to make to comfortably afford housing in the Bay Area?. The National Low Income Housing Coalition released a comprehensive report that shows what residents need to make annually to afford a zero-to-four bedroom in different areas. In San Francisco, renting...
California StateSan Gabriel Valley Tribune

California water shortage: Letters

Re “Newsom calls for less use of water” (July 9):. Is this a surprise to anyone? I have lived in California for over 60 years and it is the same storyline. Like Yogi Berra said, this is déjà vu all over again. The problem is a complex problem, but it starts with the leader of the state of California. A leader is someone who has a vision and knows how to get the job done. Another cliché, talk is cheap, actions speak louder than words, has great meaning but gets lost and becomes just words. Look at our leader in California and look at any of the great accomplishments. It is all just talk and no action. For Californians to move into the future we have many challenges. Los Angeles County is near a desert. Add water and it seems to be a perfect environment. Now, the water sources are drying up and there are no plans for the future. Our leader is not leading. Our leader is going to be on a long list of California leaders with no legacy. How about starting that legacy with a strong water plan for the future for the great state of California? A long journey starts with one step at a time.
Nevada StateFox5 KVVU

Nevada DETR claimants could see ATM fee refunds after errors reported

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation claimants could start to see refunds in their accounts after ATM fee errors. When Nevada DETR switched from Bank of America cards to Way2Go debit cards for funds, some claimants received out-of-network fees they weren't supposed to when trying to withdraw funds. Conduent was the company that started administering benefits for Nevada claimants on July 1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy