Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Marines deploy team to U.S. Embassy in Eswatini amid turmoil

By Zarrin Ahmed
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xmyBd_0arJ2G0g00
U.S. Marines were deployed to Eswatini amid civil unrest in the country. File photo by Katelyn Hunter/US Marine Corps

July 8 (UPI) -- A team of U.S. Marines was deployed to protect the U.S. Embassy in Eswatini, a small country in southern Africa that remains in turmoil after civil unrest began June 30, the U.S. Marines said Wednesday.

Thirteen Marines were deployed from Virginia amid pro-Democracy protests in Eswatini.

Their deployment was part of the Marine Security Augmentation Unit, which was created in the wake of the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Benghazi in 2012.

The unit held past missions in the Middle East, Thailand and France. Its deployment to Eswatini is its 106th mission.

Eswatini was a monarchy formerly known as Swaziland, but unrest erupted after a law student was murdered in May. Pro-democracy protests grew in late June with protestors calling for a prime minister election.

Officials said at least 27 people have been killed as government security forces cracked down on the protests. The United Nations also reported blackouts in the country, which may have been caused by the government to suppress information.

"Dozens of people have been killed for daring to demand that their government respects human rights, many of them human rights defenders and activists," Amnesty International Director for East and South Africa Deprose Muchena said in a press release on July 2. "Authorities must carry out a prompt, thorough, impartial, independent and transparent investigation into reports of the use of excessive force, and bring to justice anyone suspected to be responsible in fair trials."

Hundreds of protestors have been detained and are facing criminal charges as a prison capacity crisis looms amidst the pandemic.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
146K+
Followers
36K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Embassy#Civil Unrest#U S Marines#The U S Marines#The U S Embassy#The United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Thailand
Related
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Multiple Rocket Attacks Target U.S. Embassy And Troops In Iraq

U.S. troops and diplomats in Iraq and Syria were targeted in multiple rocket and drone attacks in the past two days, officials announced on Wednesday, signaling an escalation of hostilities just days after the U.S. Military carried out airstrikes against Iran-backed militias in the region. Key Facts. Early on Thursday,...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Russia Calls for UN Vote to Scrap Bosnia Peace Envoy Job

UNITED NATIONS - Russia has asked the U.N. Security Council to vote Thursday on its proposal to abolish the post of international high representative for Bosnia and the office that goes with it by July 2022, diplomats told Agence France-Presse. The vote was requested for Thursday afternoon, said one of...
MilitaryThe Jewish Press

Report: Israel Destroyed Hezbollah Weapons Depot in Syria

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported Wednesday night that new Israeli strikes destroyed weapons and ammunition depots belonging to the “Lebanese Hezbollah” in the western countryside of Homs. The Observatory learned that after midnight on Thursday, the Israeli strikes targeted military sites belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah militia in...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Haiti requests US security forces to guard infrastructure amid turmoil

The Biden administration has received a request from Haiti to provide U.S. security forces to the Caribbean nation to guard critical infrastructure, according to two congressional sources, as the country grapples with an unpredictable security situation following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse earlier this week. The federal government did...
MilitaryMilitary.com

Marines Bolster Embassy Security After Unrest in Tiny African Kingdom of Eswatini

Over a dozen Marines with a diplomatic security unit created in the wake of the 2012 Benghazi attacks were deployed to Eswatini, a southern African kingdom previously known as Swaziland, after pro-democracy demonstrations erupted last month. The short-notice deployment June 30 of the Quantico, Va.-based Marine Security Guard Security Augmentation...
Africatrust.org

Eswatini: Internet restored in African nation amid court challenge

Activists in eSwatini went to court to challenge an internet shutdown they say impacts their freedom and livelihoods. Will similar legal challenges arise elsewhere in Africa?. No WhatsApp, Facebook or Twitter. Cases of internet shutdowns in Africa are on the rise. Uganda imposed a blackout in January, Nigeria banned Twitter...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

SADC team returns to eSwatini for 7-day fact-finding mission

The Southern African Development Community's technical fact-finding mission to eSwatini promised to speak to a broad group of stakeholders. Civil society groups welcomed the longer mission, as did the government. The fact-finding mission follows a day-long visit by foreign ministers to eSwatini. A Southern African Development Community (SADC) fact-finding mission...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Haiti announces arrest of leading suspect in president’s killing as FBI, Homeland Security officials arrive to discuss U.S. assistance

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Authorities said Sunday they have arrested a Haitian man suspected of playing a leading role in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, allegedly recruiting some of the assailants by telling them they would be the man’s bodyguards. The announcement came as senior FBI and Department of Homeland...

Comments / 0

Community Policy