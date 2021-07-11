Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

What time is Love Island on tonight, 11 July, as episode delayed for England v Italy Euro 2020 final

By Louis Chilton
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zLGPd_0arJ2F7x00

Love Island has finally returned to our screens, having been on hiatus throughout 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic.

With a brand new line-up of oversexed contestants, Love Island promises more of the romance, lust, heartbreak and drama that has characterised previous series.

The show’s sixth season began on ITV2 on 28 June, with new episodes airing daily. However, the series will not air seven days a week, instead taking a night’s sabbatical every Saturday.

Love Island is expected to run for eight weeks, airing on ITV2 throughout July and August.

Among the contestants to feature on this year’s instalment are a semi-professional footballer, a civil servant and a lettings manager.

What time is Love Island on tonight?

While Love Island usually airs at 9pm every night, Sunday (11 July) night’s show is a little different.

The episode will begin an hour later at 10pm, in hope of avoiding a clash with the Euro 2020 final. The episode lasts one hour and will end at 11pm.

Wednesday’s (7 July) semi-final was similarly delayed, but still ended up overlapping after the match went to extra time.

Sunday’s Love Island will be followed by live talk show Aftersun , which runs from 11pm to 12:05am.

The Independent recently spoke to past Love Island winner Jack Fincham about his experiences on the show, with the reality star answering a series of questions submitted by readers. You can read the Q&A here .

Love Island is available to watch on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

197K+
Followers
94K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Fincham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Island#England V#Q A#Itv2#Itv Hub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

'Love Island USA': Florita Shares Who She Wants to Pursue Amid Jeremy and Korey Love Triangle (Exclusive)

Florita Diaz's Love Island journey was, unfortunately, short-lived. But, she certainly made the most of her time in the Villa while she was there, forming connections with both Jeremy Hershberg and Korey Gandy. Before she was dumped from Love Island, Florita shared a passionate embrace with Jeremy. However, during an exclusive chat with PopCulture.com, Florita revealed that she actually still has feelings for another Islander.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Love Island: What was in the Casa Amor postcard?

The Love Island villa has been shaken after a postcard from Casa Amor showed the girls exactly what their partners are up to without them.Yesterday’s episode of Love Island  (27 July) concluded with a preview for tonight’s instalment (28 July).In the brief clip shown, contestant Chloe Burrows was seen receiving a postcard from Casa Amor and looking shocked at its contents, which were not revealed to audiences at the time.Fans of the ITV reality series will recall the “postcard” from previous seasons.The postcard – delivered to the main house by the show’s producers – typically contains details of what...
TV ShowsCosmopolitan

Love Island fans say the postcard is coming between Teddy and Faye on purpose

Love Island fans are fuming over the way the postcard is coming between Faye Winter and Teddy Soares, with some taking to social media to express their very strong feelings. Viewers think the show is purposely sabotaging the loved-up couple so when Teddy returns to the villa, Faye will have coupled up with somebody new.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Love Island: Two couples revealed to be in danger because of Casa Amor in new episode

Two Love Island couples are in danger because of Casa Amor.Just a single day into this series’ Casa Amor twist and it seems one boy in particular has had his head turned by a new arrival with another pairing facing tough times due to a new challenge.In Tuesday’s episode (27 July), the contestants in the main villa take on those in Casa Amor for a task involving kissing and, um, toe-sucking.When the smallest male contestant is told to kiss his favourite girl for 10 seconds, Jake picks new girl Mary. When news gets back that the Casa Amor crew...
TV Showsrealitytitbit.com

What happened to Slade on Love Island? Fans shocked by star's exit

Fans of Love Island USA were left devastated after they found out that Slade Parker was leaving the show. This also sparked curiosity among the audience to know what happened. Love Island USA is heating up as the finale draws near. Even though most of the cast members are paired up, fans are hoping for some more drama to brew within the show. Amid this, viewers got to hear the sad news that Slade will no longer be a part of the show.
TV ShowsPosted by
Tyla

When Does Love Island 2021 Finish?

Love Island had a bit of a delayed start this year due to everything happening with Coronavirus, but we seem to have arrived at Casa Amor week in no time at all, meaning we're almost half-way through the 2021 summer of love already. All good things must come to an...
TV Showswashingtonnewsday.com

What is ITV’s Love Island: Aftersun?

The long-awaited seventh series of Love Island is officially here, with a fresh new batch of gorgeous singletons looking for love this summer, including a “dramatic” fashion blogger and the show’s first ever physically challenged Islander. Love Island’s sister show Aftersun will also return for a new series, giving fans...
TV & VideosPopculture

'Love Island' USA: What Isaiah Wants Viewers to Know About His Time in the Villa (Exclusive)

Isaiah Harmison's time in the Love Island villa may have been short-lived, but he certainly left his mark. While he was in a bit of a love triangle with Cashay Proudfoot and Aimee Flores, he was not chosen to be in a couple during Tuesday night's re-coupling. As a result, he was sent home. Following his time on Love Island, Isaiah spoke with PopCulture.com and shared a side of himself viewers didn't get to see.
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Love Island fans are not happy with Teddy after he kisses two new arrivals in Casa Amor

Love Island fans have shared their disappointment in Teddy after he kissed two of the new “bombshells” in Casa Amor.Monday night’s episode of the reality show (26 July), saw all the male contestants head off to a second villa, leaving their partners behind.It didn’t take long for them to get intimate with the latest women to arrive on the show, and in a game of dares, Clarisse Juliette kissed Teddy after choosing him as the person she fancies the most.Teddy, meanwhile, chose Mary, and kissed her despite being coupled up with Faye.“I felt f***ing guilty as f***,” he could...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Love Island review 2021: The Faye and Teddy stitch-up is worthy of an Ofcom complaint

Casa Amor is a means to an end. While it’s true that we all look forward to seeing the boys and girls separated and quote-unquote tested by new hotties, what we’re really looking forward to is watching the inevitable fallout. Yesterday gave us the long-awaited recoupling – or part of it anyway. But more on that later; the first three-quarters of the episode were business as usual.The action in the main villa has thankfully picked up post-postcard arrival. After learning that Tyler has forgotten all about her, Kaz – by now, a champion in brushing off rejection – spent about...
Soccerinews.co.uk

Piers Morgan reveals he got Covid watching England in Euro 2020 final at Wembley

Piers Morgan has told how he thinks he caught coronavirus while watching England play Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley. The former Good Morning Britain presenter, who has had both doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, thinks he may have contracted the deadly virus after thousands of ticketless fans stormed into the stadium.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Love Island episode review: Danny’s troubling behaviour is further proof we should cut our losses

There was a lot riding on last night’s episode of Love Island. After three weeks of distinctly average television, people were just about ready to tune out of this season for good. But Sunday night’s preview for yesterday’s episode was too juicy to pass up: Snog, Marry, Pie.Finally, a challenge that we care about. One that makes narrative sense. You snog the person you want to snog, propose to the person you want to marry, and smush a whipped-cream pie in the face of the person you want to pie (Love Island speak for ditch). As expected, the preview...
Public Healthinews.co.uk

‘Wembley variant’: Government urged to share Covid data from Euro 2020 final as cases soar among England fans

The Government has been urged to share Covid infection data from the Euro 2020 final immediately after swathes of England fans who attended tested positive for the virus. Fans who caught the virus at the game have dubbed it the ‘Wembley variant’, with one member of the England Supporters Travel club telling i last week that “pretty much everybody caught” Covid who was at the game and the suggestion only hundreds got it at the match would be “conservative”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy