20th Century Studios has revealed the first trailer for The Last Duel. This seems like an instant awards season contender on paper. It is directed by Ridley Scott (Alien, Gladiator), reunites Good Will Hunting duo Ben Affleck and Matt Damon together on screen together for the first time in years. On top of that, it features an A-list cast that also includes Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, BlacKkKlansman). Not to mention it's a 14th century period piece, and Scott has had luck digging into the past in his previous works.