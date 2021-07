Gunpowder Milkshake, the newest action-thriller film on Netflix, has garnered much attention for its star-studded cast and exciting storyline featuring a crew of badass assassins. Starring Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett and Paul Giamatti, Gunpowder Milkshake is centered on the story of Sam (Gillan), who is raised by The Firm, an organization her mother Scarlet (Headey) used to work for. She is required to complete a dangerous mission while protecting an eight-year-old girl Emily (Chloe Coleman), and to reunite with her mother and The Librarians (Bassett, Yeoh and Gugino). For those who have already seen the movie, we’ve gathered a list of similar titles you can add to your watchlist.