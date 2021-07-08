Cancel
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds SPRT, FI, NETE, And ARPO Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Support.com, Inc. (SPRT) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Support.com, Inc. (SPRT) - Get Report in connection with the company's proposed merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. ("Greenidge"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, SPRT shareholders will receive approximately 0.124 shares of Class A common stock of Greenidge for each SPRT share they own. If you own SPRT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/sprt/

Frank's International N.V. (FI) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Frank's International N.V. (FI) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Expro Group ("Expro"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Expro shareholders will receive 7.272 FI shares for each Expro share they own. Upon consummation of the transaction, FI shareholders will only own approximately 35% of the combined entity, with Expro shareholders owning approximately 65%. If you own FI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/fi/

Net Element, Inc. (NETE) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Net Element, Inc. (NETE) - Get Report in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Mullen Technologies, Inc. ("Mullen"). Upon close of the merger, Mullen shareholders will own 85% of the combined company and NETE's former shareholders will own 15%. If you own NETE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/net-element-inc/

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) - Get Report in connection with the proposed merger of the company with privately-held Aadi Bioscience, Inc. Pursuant to the merger agreement, the two companies will combine their businesses in an all-stock transaction that will result in one combined entity that will trade publicly on the NASDAQ. If you own ARPO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/arpo/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-sprt-fi-nete-and-arpo-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301328236.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

